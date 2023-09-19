Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022

The 2022 Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report reveals tourism in Hamilton County generated $1,628,952,100 in domestic visitor spending, an 8% increase from 2021.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development released the new data at the industry’s annual Governor’s Conference in Knoxville, and celebrated growth across all 95 Tennessee counties.

“Hamilton County's remarkable growth in local tourism stands as a testament to our industry's unwavering dedication towards becoming the nation's most competitive destination,” said Barry White, Chattanooga Tourism Co. President and CEO.

“The economic vitality fueled by tourism creates jobs, supports local businesses, and funds community projects, all of which contribute to making Hamilton County an even better place to call home. As we look to the future, our commitment remains steadfast in building upon this success and continuing to showcase the unique offerings and warm hospitality that define our community.”

The 2022 Economic Impact on Travel Report includes county snapshots, comprehensive models of the economic impact of spending by industry and an online interactive dashboard for the latest state and county information.

“Tennessee is thriving as tourism continues to soar, from our large cities to small towns,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Our industry’s hard work is paying off with record levels of visitor spending and significantly outpacing inflation. It is our privilege to showcase these numbers and express our gratitude to our partners, attractions, elected leaders, and visitors who made a record year for Tennessee.”

BY THE NUMBERS:

Hamilton County ranked #5 among the 95 counties in Tennessee.

Visitor spending in Hamilton County generated $167,779,100 in state and local tax revenue.

If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each Hamilton County household would pay $1,138 more in state and local taxes.

Visitor spending directly supported 12,345 jobs in Hamilton County.

Statewide, Tennessee tourism generated $29 billion in direct visitor spending and saw 141 million visitors to the state in 2022. Tax dollars generated by tourism support important public services like education, health, and safety.