Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors Presents Park Sparks Neighborhood Park Activation Tour

The City of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is proud to announce the park line up for Park Sparks, a series of park activations focusing on the often underutilized parks within neighboring communities.

The primary goal is to bring more neighbors together by engagement, good morale, and show each community that it doesn't take much to come outside and enjoy time with one another in the simplest form and most common place, your local neighborhood park.

Members of the department’s Special Events team will be on hand with games, food, information and education from numerous City of Chattanooga departments and partners.

The public is encouraged to join each Park Spark for the celebrations, and share their own ideas to activate their local park through ongoing activities, programs or special events. Each event is free.

“In many cases, ideas are there. People want to activate their park, but may not know where to start.” says Malisha Carter, DPO’s Community Events Manager. “Our team can connect with local partners, vendors, and resources to make an idea come to life. These Park Sparks are a great way to start that dialogue, and have a little fun too.”

Tatum Park, located at 1609 Union Ave, will kick off the season of Parks Sparks on March 19th, at 1pm coinciding with the start of Spring, with games, fried ice cream and activities. Watkins Park, located at 2411 East 12th St, will follow on March 24th, with a grand opening of the new playground.

Full list of upcoming Park Sparks: