Crabtree Farms To Host Their Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival On Saturday, September 23rd

Crabtree Farms continues their tradition of providing a full array of edible and ornamental, regionally appropriate plant varieties to the community at their annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival.

This year the Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be held Saturday, September 23rd from 9am-3pm. In addition to shopping for a variety of annual and perennial plant starts, join us for local vendors and artisans, live music, kids’ activities, hayrides, and food and enjoy this family friendly event. Bring your friends for a lovely day on the farm!

All proceeds directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational and community gardening programs. Special thanks to our event partners: Lupi's Pizza Pies and Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.

Questions about the upcoming plant sales? Contact Meghan Lewis at mlewis@crabtreefarms.org

Details: