‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga

The endless parade of sunny, cloudless days in Chattanooga for the last two months may seem like the stuff of dreams to anyone planning an outdoor activity. However, this fall has turned into a blue-sky nightmare for aquatic species living in smaller creeks and streams.

“Some of those headwater pools are going to dry up, and we’ll lose large numbers of populations,” says Dr. Bernie Kuhajda, an aquatic conservation biologist at the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute. “It just doesn’t look good for our headwater fish communities out there. They’re really getting stressed.”

Less than half an inch (0.42 inches) of rain fell in Chattanooga during a 72-day span between Aug. 30 and Nov. 9, according to meteorological data recorded at Lovell Field. That’s just 0.16 inches more than fell in Death Valley, California, during the same period, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

As of the latest weekly report by the government’s U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Hamilton County is now considered to be experiencing a D4 or “exceptional” drought, the Monitor’s most severe drought category.

That’s really, really bad news for endangered fish species like the Barrens Topminnow and Laurel Dace. Scientists consider the Laurel Dace to be the second-most-imperiled fish east of the Mississippi River — among the top 10 nationwide — and is now found in just two streams on Walden Ridge.

These species are especially at risk during droughts since their ranges are already limited to just a handful of small, headwater streams, many of which now have drastically reduced — or even nonexistent — water flow.

When drought conditions persist for long periods, reduced water volume can cause a cavalcade of problems for fishes.

In large enough quantities, water is a stable thermal environment, being slow to lose or gain heat. Without the benefit of rainfall, streams with less water are more likely to swing wildly between nighttime and daytime temperature extremes, which can stress the animals that call them home.

The lack of aquatic real estate also means less available oxygen and crowded quarters, Dr. Kuhajda says.

“Think if all your neighbors on your block all the sudden started living in your house with you — you’d be stressed,” he says. “Just the fact that all these fish bodies are in a small area is stressful.”

The list of problems is seemingly endless:

Greater risk of predation by opportunistic anglers like wading birds and raccoons

Fewer aquatic insects and other prey items fish rely on to fuel themselves during spawning season

Less genetically robust populations thanks to the loss of individual fish

Basically, Dr. Kuhajda says, it’s bad news on top of more bad news.

“This is not a feel-good story,” he says. “It’s just an almost impossible situation to manage, and it’s really rough on aquatic animals.

“Exceptional droughts can inflict huge damage on these headwater species, especially endangered species with only a few populations left.”

In November 2016, Chattanooga and other parts of Southern Appalachia were parched during another exceptional drought. That event prompted a collaborative “rescue” of wild Barrens Topminnows and Laurel Dace by the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

The team drove to drought-ravaged sites in Middle Tennessee and atop Walden Ridge that were known to shelter the last remaining populations of these endangered fish. There, they carefully collected what individuals they could in hopes of safeguarding them until conditions returned to normal or to serve as an “ark population” in the event that the species went extinct in the wild.

With the reoccurrence of similar conditions affecting Southeast Tennessee, USFWS and TNACI are now carefully monitoring these populations once again.