Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Retirement

After nearly 11 years of service, Rick Huffines announced his retirement from the role of executive director of the Tennessee River Gorge Trust.

“We were so lucky to have Rick lead our organization over the past decade,” said Scott Smith, board chair of TRGT. “Though his accomplishments are many, perhaps his greatest achievement is expanding our work beyond preservation to encompass public access and extensive environmental research. We wish Rick all the best in his retirement and know that, while he is leaving the day-to-day work behind, he will remain an advocate for conserving the Gorge for future generations. He leaves both the staff and board of directors well positioned for success.”

During his time at TRGT, Huffines successfully added more than 1,500 acres of conserved land through donations and acquisitions, including high-profile projects such as the Edwards Point vista and trails and the incredibly unique ecosystems at the Aetna Mountain Bogs. Through partnerships and many volunteer hours, the organization added hiking and mountain biking trails at Aetna Mountain, which opened to the public just last month.

Under Huffines’ leadership, the organization grew, expanded professional staff positions and expanded research efforts. A bird research lab was built in the Gorge, where hundreds of birds have been banded and released for research efforts. Partnerships with universities such as The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Harding University, University of Toledo, University of Tennessee and other research programs amplified the impact of the research. Huffines has presented work on behalf of TRGT at Yale University.

Prior to serving in this position, Huffines completed a 26-year career of public service with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, where he worked throughout the Southeast in five different states in various capacities. In addition, he served as the deputy regional chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Huffines plans to enjoy much of his retirement outdoors with his family and continuing to support conservation efforts wherever he is needed.

TRGT board of directors established a transition committee earlier this month to assist the organization as it moves forward in choosing new leadership focused on its mission of preserving a healthy Tennessee River Gorge for future generations. Additional information will be posted on the organization’s website in November.