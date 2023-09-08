Fall Gardening Spotlight On Goldenrod Is Nothing to Sneeze At

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett discusses the differences between two early fall bloomers, goldenrod and ragweed.

One can debate whether goldenrod is a weed or a wildflower, but one thing is for sure—it does not cause seasonal allergies. Goldenrod’s pollen is too heavy and sticky to be blown about by the wind. This plant got a bad reputation because the insignificant flowers of ragweed bloom at the same time as showy Solidago (pronounced sol-ih-DAY-go).

Goldenrod Ushers in Autumn

Hardy from USDA cold hardiness Zone 3 to Zone 9, goldenrod is a wide-ranging North American native plant. Wild ones reproduce by underground rhizomes as well as seed, crowding out other species. These prairie and meadow-loving plants are four to five feet tall and just as wide. Unless you have a large, sunny, naturalized area where they can spread at will, they are not at home in the garden.

Goldenrod plants are valued for their late summer to early autumn golden-yellow flowers that bloom along curving racemes or spike-like panicles. Plant hybridizers have tamed some for the garden. They are deer-resistant, and they attract butterflies and bees. Goldenrods require a sunny, well drained site and they are tolerant of a wide range of soils, including clay. 

Native Americans chewed the leaves of goldenrod to treat toothaches and brewed a tea of the leaves to soothe sore throats. More modern herbalists use wild goldenrod to treat kidney problems.

Ragweed Dies at First Frost

Seventy-five percent of allergy sufferers are sensitive to ragweed, and our nation is home to seventeen species of this pollen-packed plant. Ragweed blooms from August into November, with pollen counts peaking in mid-September. In the most southern tier of states, they are thought to bloom most of the year. Here in Tennessee, Jack Frost wipes out these noisome annuals.

Although I enjoy seeing sunny Solidago along the roadside, I am not fond of it in a border. It is not bright enough for me, and it is nothing when not in bloom. When it comes to ragweed, I sneeze with the seventy-five percent waiting for frost to bring relief.

