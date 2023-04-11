Finley Stadium Flexes Its Muscles For Eco Field Day On Saturday, April 22

Earth Day is just around the corner, and this year, celebrate it with green|spaces at Finley Stadium’s Davenport Field. For the first time, green|spaces is partnering with Finley Stadium to host its 4th Annual Eco Field Day on Saturday, April 22nd from 9am – 1pm.

Sponsored by EPB, Eco Field Day is a unique way to celebrate Earth Day. Teams compete in team-building exercises and relay races that explore topics including species preservation, energy efficiency, and food waste reduction.

“Finley Stadium is making a concerted effort to operate more sustainability in all facets of our operations and has been thankful for the support and guidance of green|spaces towards these efforts,” explains Brian Wright, Executive Director of the Stadium Corporation. “We are honored to host Eco Field Day this Earth Day as part of four zero-waste events on our campus on April 22nd.”

Ten conservation and environmental non-profits, including Drive Electric Scenic City, National Park Partners, and the Conservation Kid will join the teams on the field. Between challenges, teams can learn what actions are happening locally to reduce pollution and protect the region’s natural resources.

“Sustainability touches every part of our lives and Earth Day is one day where everyone looks to green|spaces and asks, ‘What can we do better?’” shared Madison Rollings, Director of Sustainability and Events. “Eco Field Day is a fantastic opportunity to reconnect adults to what it’s like to be a kid again and celebrate the earth. Education is a key part of our mission in creating a more sustainable and resilient Chattanooga.”

Afterward, participants can enjoy Chattanooga’s premier visual arts event: AVA’s 4 Bridges Arts Festival, held next door at the First Horizon Pavilion. More than 145 artists will display their work alongside food trucks and live music.

Teams can be groups of 3 – 5 friends or coworkers. Corporate sponsors automatically get 1 – 3 free teams based on their sponsorship level. Register your team, sign up to volunteer, and learn more at https://www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/ecofieldday or contact Madison Rollings at madison@greenspaceschattanooga.org.

Eco Field Day is sponsored by EPB, in partnership with Finley Stadium and the Association of Visual Arts (AVA).