Free Tree ReLeaf to Give Away 1,000 Trees Beginning This Weekend

Beginning Saturday, October 21, EPB customers can receive up to two trees per household through Free Tree ReLeaf, a partnership with the City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center.

The collaboration aligns Reflection Riding’s efforts to increase native plant species in Chattanooga’s canopy with the City’s work to improve stormwater quality and EPB Energy Pros arborists’ expertise on where to plant trees to avoid power outages. This is the third installment of the semi-annual partnership.

“Planting more trees in our community means so much more than making Chattanooga an even more beautiful place to live, work, and play – it’s a critical part of enhancing our green spaces and urban forest for the overall health of our community,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “We continue to be focused on supporting our incredible outdoor assets for the benefit of all neighborhoods. We are so grateful for community-based partnerships like Free Tree ReLeaf with Reflection Riding and EPB, which are making a difference.”

Reflection Riding staff and volunteers are trained to help households select the best species for their yard and neighborhood. Before customers visit, we encourage them to review the following:

Where: Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Native Plant Garden, 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419 (off Cummings Highway on the west side at the base of Lookout Mountain)

When: Beginning Saturday, October 21 until supplies run out. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (The nursery closes for the season on November 18.)

What to bring: Be prepared with your address so staff and volunteers can verify you live in EPB’s service area.

How to prepare: Visit epb.com/free-tree-releaf/ to learn about what trees are available. Customers may also check tree inventory at this website, trees cannot be reserved prior to arrival.

“Planting trees in the right spot can help them live longer and prevent storm-related power outages for our customers,” said EPB President & CEO David Wade. “Our EPB Energy Pros arborists can help customers choose the right location for new trees to avoid disruption and address questions for households who may be concerned about existing trees.”

Nine species of native trees and shrubs are available through Free Tree ReLeaf to eligible homes, chosen for their status as native plants and benefits to wildlife. Information about the ideal setting for each tree, planting guides and directions for care are available at epb.com/free-tree-releaf.

American Holly (Ilex opaca)

Arrowwood Viburnum (Viburnum dentatum)

Black Elderberry (Sambucus canadensis)

Bottlebrush Buckeye (Aesculus parviflora)

Buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalls)

Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana)

Sweetshrub (Calycanthus floridus)

Wax Myrtle (Myrica cerifera)

Yaupon Holly (Ilex vomitoria)

“This is peak fall planting season, which is the perfect time to plant native trees and give them a sturdy foundation to take root before winter,” said Reflection Riding President & CEO Mark McKnight. “Offering native species makes it more accessible for our friends and neighbors to make a positive impact on our community and provide high-quality, nursery-grade trees that will grow into important parts of our ecosystem.”

As our community’s energy experts, EPB Energy Pros provide free home energy advice and resources to customers to help improve efficiency.

The free tree program was created as a partnership between the City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding intended to improve stormwater drainage and water quality following the Easter tornadoes in 2020. EPB began participating in fall 2022, which expanded eligibility to all EPB customers.