Jurassic Quest, North America’s Biggest Dinosaur Event, Coming To Chattanooga

North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur event Jurassic Quest has been thrilling millions of guests for over 10 years, and Chattanooga-area residents will soon get the chance to walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when it visits Chattanooga Convention Center Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27.

This three-day event provides unforgettable adventure, transporting families through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth. Loved by millions, Jurassic Quest is filled with hands-on activities, education and fun for kids of all ages:

Lifelike, scientifically-accurate dinosaur herd (some move and roar!)

Live dinosaur shows all day

The largest rideable dinosaurs in North America

Interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig

Real fossil exhibit featuring T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and a life-size dino skull

“Tricera-tots” soft play area for our littlest explorers

Bounce houses and inflatable attractions

Photo opportunities, face painting, and more!

New attractions for 2024: For this migration, kids can face off with the notoriously fast Jurassic Quest Utahraptors for “Raptor Run” races, and “Rope-a-Raptor,” where experienced “BrontoBusters” help kids lasso stray dinos to lead them back to their pens.

Other Highlights: Catch the one-of-a-kind interactive Raptor Training Experience regularly throughout the day, and meet and pet the sweet interactive baby dinosaurs, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops. Take your family on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour featuring our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty (available onsite and on your phone via QR code).

The Jurassic Quest Herd: Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved. From the towering T.rex to the sky-scraping Spinosaurus to learning about lesser-known species, intricate details and lifelike movements provide an unparalleled level of realism that captivates children and adults alike. From the largest predators to playful baby dinos, dinosaurs are grouped in realistic scenes with others in their eras, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth millions of years ago.

Advance purchase online is recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.com, or tickets are available on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket (the best value for children ages 2-10). Entry is free for children under age 2. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks required for inflatable attractions. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.