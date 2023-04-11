“Master Your Garden” Expo Comes To Camp Jordan Arena This Weekend

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present their annual “Master Your Garden” Expo on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge.

Admission is $10 and is good for both days. Children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available. Proceeds from the Expo benefit MGHC’s scholarships and community garden programs.

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s “Master Your Garden” Expo brings together a wide-ranging array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.

“As in past years, our goal in creating the “Master Your Garden” Expo is to present the latest information on gardening techniques for plants and vegetables to the Chattanooga community," Lisa Clark, Expo Chair, comments. "Our theme this year is ‘Gardening for the Future,’ and we will once again present two days filled with informative lectures, demonstrations, and exhibits, as well as our extensive market place where people can talk to knowledgeable vendors and purchase a wide range of live plants and garden related items.

"We will also have a Silent Auction with a selection of exciting special items donated by area businesses and created by Master Gardeners. In past years, people attending have stayed for hours enjoying our numerous and varied offerings and learning from Master Gardener experts. At the end of the day, we have watched as many happy and enthusiastic people leave with something beautiful and lasting for their own gardens. We look forward to another exciting Expo!”

Events throughout the 2-day the “Master Your Garden” Expo include:

Talks presented by local and out-of-town experts—Gardening for the Future:

Saturday: The Once & Future Garden: Bracing for Change; Pollinators; Camellia: Rose of Winter; Home Canning 101; Houseplants 101; Growing a No Fuss Garden; Put the Green In Between; Raised Bed Gardening.

Sunday: Edible Landscapes; Container Water Gardens; Attracting Bluebirds to Your Yard; Homesteading to Home-based Business; Put the Green In Between; Home Canning 101

On-going Live Demos: Backyard Chickens, Bluebird Habitats, Composting, Ergonomic Tools, Insects & Pollinators, Saving Monarchs, Mulching Materials, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds, Straw Bale Gardening

Vendors & Exhibitors featuring: live plants, including flowers, shrubs and trees; landscaping and gardening supplies; plus hand-crafted foods, nature-related items, and yard art.

Bonsai Exhibit: Rare Specimens; Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Bonsai Society

Children’s Area (ages 2 to 12): Budding gardeners can engage in hands-on, gardening-related activities with a fun project to take home.

Master Gardener Q & A Table: “We Teach You How!” Master Gardeners provide expert advice on maintaining an attractive, eco-friendly, and productive garden.

Master Gardener Booth: “Who are the Master Gardeners?” Information about Master Gardener events, classes and community projects.

Silent Auction (Saturday): Items donated by our Expo Sponsors, Vendors, and Master Gardeners.

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC) is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that has maintained an important place in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area for over twenty-five years. MGHC sponsors annual events open to the public including: Master Your Garden Expo, Spring Garden Tour, and Fall Festival.

Among the many ongoing landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Alpine Crest Outdoor Learning Center & Gardens, Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Battle Academy Rooftop Gardens, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Brainerd By Grace Community Garden & Arboretum, CUMC Community Garden, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, Crabtree Farms, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, McCoy Farm & Garden, Orange Grove Center Gardens, and St. Albans Community Rose Garden, among others.

Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 2023 “Master Your Garden” Expo

Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN

Admission: $10 (good for both days)

Free for children 12 and under

Free Parking

For updated information about the 2023 Master Your Garden Expo: https://mghc.org/garden-expo/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MGHCExpo