New Barks And Tails Dog Park Set To Open Inside Enterprise South Nature Park

Enterprise South Nature Park is set to unveil its latest amenity to Hamilton County dog owners today.

Located off of the Poe Run Path at Connector 3 -- adjacent to gate 10 -- the newly added dog park is a shaded and peaceful location for our furry family members. The 1.2 acre enclosed space features an off leash play and exercise location and a variety of thoughtful touches.

What you’ll find:

Agility equipment

Splash Pad & Dog Wash area

Water fountain with refillable water bottle station

Dedicated dog watering station

Dog friendly sand box

Pet waste stations with complimentary bags

Shaded bench areas

What to know:

Current Park hours are 7 am to 8 pm/Open 7 days a week

Access is FREE

Visit parks.hamiltontn.gov for updated park hours and more information

“Our park features a lot of trails and peaceful areas for our guests.” said Allison Harr, Superintendent of Enterprise South Nature Park. “Creating a destination for our dogs and dog parent community has been a long time goal. Our park staff dedicated countless hours to make the dream finally come true and we’re excited for the official opening!”