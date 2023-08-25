New Barks And Tails Dog Park Set To Open Inside Enterprise South Nature Park

by

Enterprise South Nature Park is set to unveil its latest amenity to Hamilton County dog owners today.

Located off of the Poe Run Path at Connector 3 -- adjacent to gate 10 -- the newly added dog park is a shaded and peaceful location for our furry family members. The 1.2 acre enclosed space features an off leash play and exercise location and a variety of thoughtful touches.

What you’ll find:

  • Agility equipment
  • Splash Pad & Dog Wash area
  • Water fountain with refillable water bottle station
  • Dedicated dog watering station
  • Dog friendly sand box
  • Pet waste stations with complimentary bags
  • Shaded bench areas

What to know:

  • Current Park hours are 7 am to 8 pm/Open 7 days a week
  • Access is FREE
  • Visit parks.hamiltontn.gov for updated park hours and more information

“Our park features a lot of trails and peaceful areas for our guests.” said Allison Harr, Superintendent of Enterprise South Nature Park. “Creating a destination for our dogs and dog parent community has been a long time goal. Our park staff dedicated countless hours to make the dream finally come true and we’re excited for the official opening!”

by

Calendar Of Events

Friday

August 25, 2023

Saturday

August 26, 2023

Sunday

August 27, 2023

Monday

August 28, 2023

Tuesday

August 29, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more