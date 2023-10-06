New State Funding To Benefit East Ridge, Rhea County, South Pittsburg

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) have announced that $26,501,705.74 has been awarded to 32 communities across Tennessee for local parks and recreation projects, including East Ridge, Rhea County, and South Pittsburg.

“From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with natural beauty and rich resources,” Lee said. “These investments are critical in providing outdoor experiences for Tennesseans to enjoy for generations to come, and I appreciate the Tennessee General Assembly’s partnership in this effort.”

Funding is made possible through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF). Administered by TDEC’s Division of Recreation Resources, LPRF funds may be used for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and the purchase of land for recreational facilities. LPRF is a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

“The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is proud to assist local leaders across the state with these important projects in their communities,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We look forward to seeing these projects enhance communities across the state.”

Locally, $400,000 will be awarded to the City of East Ridge for improvements at East Ridge Community Center. The project includes the addition of two youth courts and a full-size regulation court.

“These additions to the East Ridge Community Center will provide even more valuable recreational opportunities for residents to enjoy,” said State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, (East Ridge). “I congratulate the city on receiving this grant and look forward to the positive impact this investment will have in our community.”

“I am glad these funds are available to help encourage physical activity and bring the community together,” said State Sen. Todd Gardenhire, (Chattanooga). “Sports and other physical activities promote a healthier lifestyle by fighting childhood obesity, improving immune function, and resulting in better overall mental and physical health. I appreciate the local officials who worked to secure these funds for our community.”

Just up the road in Rhea County, $1,568,399 has been awarded to Rhea County for creation of a new recreation area – the Abel Sports Complex – to be located at 555 Delaware Ave. in Dayton. The project includes construction of five rectangular fields for soccer; an ADA-compliant multi-use non-motorized track; ADA-compliant parking; and ADA-compliant restrooms.

“Rhea County is absolutely thrilled to be receiving the Abel Sports Complex, thanks to the investment being made by TDEC,” said State Rep. Ron Travis, (Dayton). “This new space will provide new opportunities for individuals and families of all ages to play, relax, and create lasting memories. Our community anticipates its completion and is eager to enjoy its state-of-the-art facilities.”

“I am very pleased funding has been awarded to create a new sports complex in Rhea County and upgrades to sports fields in McMinn County,” said State Sen. Adam Lowe, (Calhoun). “Our ball parks offer a great opportunity for children and adults to get active and make lasting memories. I appreciate the work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application and look forward to seeing the improvements.”

And to the west in nearby South Pittsburg, $1,571,556.50 has been awarded to the City of South Pittsburg for the creation of a new park – River Park – to be located at U.S. Highway 72. The project includes development of a 16.2-acre park accessed via Willow Avenue, including engineering; permitting; site preparation; electrical servicing; water/sewer connections; driveway; parking lot; sidewalks; kayak launch; dog park; event lawn/sitting grove; sports field; restrooms; stormwater vegetation/drainage; and signage.

“Providing quality recreational opportunities for residents to enjoy is very important,” said State Rep. Iris Rudder, (Winchester). “The addition of River Park to South Pittsburg will provide more green space for the health and enjoyment of our citizens for generations to come. I am tremendously grateful for TDEC’s support and for the leadership of our local partners on this project.”