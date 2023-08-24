Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadows Enter Peak Bloom

Each year, the lower meadows at Reflection Riding show off in the colors and wonders of nature. Now through the end of September is the time to enjoy this annual showing of colors.

The native wildflowers are now in peak bloom. Playing the lead role in this sensory experience of sight, smell and touch is the Bearded Beggartick (Bidens aristosa).

The landscape is blanked in a golden yellow throughout the meadow. The species is actually not a flower but an herb within the Sunflower/Aster/Daisy family. The plants can grow from 3’ to 6’ tall. It creates a magical experience as one walks through the blooms which can tower overhead.

Members and visitors are invited to enjoy the flowers and see ecosystem management in action by touring the meadows during daylight hours. For a more educational experience, attend a guided hike by a Reflection Riding Naturalist on Saturdays at 9am and 2pm, beginning August 26 lasting through the end of September.

“The way our meadows explode with color this time of year is not to be missed,” said Mary Corson, Managing Director of Reflection Riding. “We welcome everyone to experience this oasis of nature just minutes from downtown Chattanooga.”

Blooming alongside the sunflowers and throughout our property, one will find Giant ironweed (Vernonia gigantea). Growing up to 7 feet tall, this towering purple, perennial herb is hard to miss. Giant Ironweed is very popular amongst native pollinators, providing a food source for many species of butterflies and moths. There are a variety of additional plants blooming across campus including Late Boneset, Blue Mist Flower, Frostweed, Fireweed, Elephant's Foot, Passionflower, Cardinal Flower and Pink Turtlehead.

“Be sure,” Corson added, “to see this wildflower fairyland with one of Reflection Riding's Naturalists at our Wildflower Walks every Saturday!”