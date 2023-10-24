SORBA Chattanooga Celebrates 20 Years Of Trailblazing With Anniversary Party

SORBA Chattanooga is celebrating 20 years of trailblazing in Chattanooga with a 20th Anniversary Party + Fundraiser at The Boneyard on Friday, December 8 from 6-9 PM.

The community is invited to join the festivities to learn more about how SORBA started, what they’ve accomplished in the past two decades and what’s on the horizon for mountain biking in Chattanooga.

“In 2003 there were less than 10 miles of trails open to mountain bikes in Chattanooga. In 2023, that count is up to over 150 miles within a reasonable drive of downtown. This event is a celebration of SORB’s effort to increase trail access and of the positive impact our organization will have on the Chattanooga area community in the years to come.” says Mike Gehard, president of SORBA Chattanooga.

The party is open to everyone, not just SORBA members, so grab your biking and non-biking buddies and help raise a glass (and some money) to SORBA’s amazing journey and exciting future!

Local band, Supreme Cutlass, will be rocking out on the main stage. Awesome prizes from local businesses, bike shops and brands. Two (2) door prize tickets and two drink tickets (2) are included in the event ticket price. Light snacks will be served. Reminisce about the past 20 years of mountain biking in Chattanooga and find out what the board has in store for 2024. This is a kid friendly event until 9 pm.

TICKETS

ALL proceeds from the event help SORBA Chattanooga continue their mission and advocacy work. Tickets are on sale now! Early bird pricing until 11/1 for $35. Regular ticket price = $40. Tickets can be purchased on site for $50.

SORBA MEMBERS

In addition to what's included above, SORBA Chattanooga members will receive five (5) extra drawing tickets. If you aren't a SORBA member, you can join before the party for just $39/year.

Visit SORBA Chattanooga Eventbrite for more information and to RSVP.