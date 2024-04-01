Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition During April

Tennessee State Parks, in partnership with the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, will hold the annual My TN State Park fundraiser in April, when supporters “vote” for their favorite parks through contributions.

The fundraiser runs April 1-30, 2024. Each park retains the funds donated for it, and the contributions will go toward projects identified by park staff. Examples of such projects include trail repair, birds of prey programs, and children’s education efforts.

Each dollar donated to a state park will count as one vote for that park. Anyone interested may donate at tnstateparks.com/vote. Winners will be announced May 6, 2024.

“We know Tennesseans are passionate about their state parks, and we invite them to show their support by contributing,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Entry to the parks remains free, but the donations will benefit the parks in ways specific to their needs, so the contributions can have a strong impact.”

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is a nonprofit fundraising partner working with donors and the state to fund parks programs.

“Donations from this fundraiser continually allow state parks to make unique enhancements and improvements each year that benefit not only park visitors, but local communities as well,” said Gina Hancock, executive director of the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. “There is a great range of projects that the parks aim to accomplish with this year’s funds – from new trails to accessible resources, educational programs and more – and we encourage all Tennesseans to show their support by voting throughout the month.”

Parks are categorized into four groups based on location. The park that receives the most votes within each group will be awarded and recognized. There will also be an award for "most improved" given to the park with the highest percentage increase in donations from last year's fundraiser.

Last year, over 1,600 donations poured in, totaling over $113,000. The winning parks last year were Paris Landing State Park ($5,629); South Cumberland State Park ($3,363; and Frozen Head State Park ($10,707). Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park had the highest increase in donations year over year last year, exceeding its goal and raising over $6,000.