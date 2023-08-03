Unleash The Wild: Annual Tennessee Nature Photography Contest Now Open

Calling all nature enthusiasts and photography aficionados: the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is thrilled to announce the launch of its 9th annual Wildlife and Landscape Photo Contest.

As we celebrate the beauty of Tennessee’s wildlife, landscapes, and natural wonders, photographers of all skill levels are invited to submit their captivating shots for a chance to win exciting prizes and be featured in the Federation’s 2024 calendar.

Photos of Tennessee’s incredible wildlife and wild places can be submitted at tnwf.org/photo-contest until August 31. Whether you’re an amateur capturing the mesmerizing hues of a sunrise over the Smoky Mountains or a seasoned pro with wildlife masterpieces, this contest welcomes all nature-inspired imagery.

Photographers can submit one photo with a $5 suggested donation, up to five photos for $10, and up to 20 photos with a $20 donation. This donation helps support the Federation’s mission to lead the conservation, sound management, and wise use of Tennessee’s wildlife and great outdoors.

“We are incredibly excited to host this photography contest each year because it’s another way to join together with other passionate people to highlight our state’s rich biodiversity and natural splendor,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer, Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “We hope this contest provides a platform for photographers to show their love for nature and wildlife, inspire a greater appreciation of conservation, and foster a deeper connection with the great outdoors.”

A panel of judges will select the best photos to be featured in the Federation’s 2024 calendar and across the Federation’s digital platforms. Winners will also receive a variety of prizes including Patagonia gift cards up to $250, Federation apparel and more!

The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 31. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open to the public on Sept. 8.

For contest guidelines, submission details, and more information, visit tnwf.org/photo-contest.