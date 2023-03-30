2nd Annual Light Up Chatt Parade And La Rumba Featured At Third Weekend Of Rock The Riverfront

Rock the Riverfront continued with week two setting a record turnout.

To date, an estimated 15,000 people have attended the interactive art, music and culture festival. The event will be hosted in the Riverfront District on the Chattanooga Green until April 16 and open for play from 8am – 8pm daily.

The third weekend will feature:

Friday March 31:

Music by DJ Tony Dub from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.

Saturday April 1:

La Rumba Band on the stage from 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Light Up Chatt Parade: Participants will meet at Renaissance Park at 6:45 to parade to the Chattanooga Green with individually made lanterns and the new featured giant puppet by Playful Evolving Monsters “Flora”, which has been created in the style of a Gigantona dancer from Nicaragua. Registration is still open for the parade and can be found at: playfulevolvingmonsters.com/our-calendar

Sunday April 2:

Open Play Day

Artist Vendors, Food Trucks, Bar and oversized games will also be featured on Friday evenings from 4pm – 8pm, Saturday all day from 11am – 8pm and Sunday from 11am – 6pm.

The following weekend entertainment lineup is:

Friday April 7 : “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Flow Eazy starting at 5pm.

: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Flow Eazy starting at 5pm. Saturday April 8: Gospel & Jazz Music with daytime performance by Dexter Bell & Friends along with Swayyvo in the evening. An Easter Egg hunt will take place on the Chattanooga Green at 12pm!

Gospel & Jazz Music with daytime performance by Dexter Bell & Friends along with Swayyvo in the evening. An Easter Egg hunt will take place on the Chattanooga Green at 12pm! Friday April 14: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ K2 starting at 5pm.

“Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ K2 starting at 5pm. Saturday April 15: Experience unique flavors through “Sips of Latin America”. Participants can purchase a ticket to sample 10 – 15 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants and vendors. Music on the main stage by The Essentials.

Every Wednesday & Thursday, SoundCorps will be hosting Sidewalk Stages featuring a variety of buskers next to Los Trompos. Information about artists and musicians listed above along with any additional performances and musicians added to the event schedule can be found at rivercitycompany.com/rock.

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day March 17 – April 16 from 8:00am – 8:00pm. Los Trompos is created by Esrawe + Cadana and Produced by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation & Downtown Detroit Partnership, and is presented in collaboration with Creos.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, The Lyndhurst Foundation, EPB, Kinsey Probasco Hays, TVA, Elliott Davis, Miller & Martin, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Chattanooga Lookouts, Chick-Fil-A, G93.5, Power 94, Tu Radio 92.7, City of Chattanooga, First Horizon Bank, Food City, Steam Logistics, Cempa Community Care, ArtsBuild, Hefferlin + Kronenburg Architects, SmartBank, and The Chattanooga Land Company. Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company.