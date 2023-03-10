Austin Hatcher Foundation Brings “Monday Before The Masters” Golf Tournament To Sweetens Cove

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is hosting its second annual “Monday Before the Masters” golf tournament on Monday, April 3rd at Sweetens Cove Golf Club.

The Masters Tournament is one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, a championship for famous golfers taking place April 6-9. Golf enthusiasts everywhere will be tuning in to watch the event on television, but for golfers who want to take a swing at winning their own custom green “Masters jacket,” the Austin Hatcher Foundation is providing a tournament to do so, taking place the Monday before the world’s Masters tournament, hence the name of their event.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Monday Before the Masters” is at Sweetens Cove Golf Club, a popular 9-hole course consistently ranked as one of the best Tennessee golf courses.

Teams of four are welcome to participate in this special fundraiser tournament in either a morning or afternoon flight, both with shotgun starts and in a scramble format. Foursomes are available in a variety of packages with various benefits, including gift cards, Titleist golf balls, business logo promotions and more. Availability is limited, so interested foursomes should register as soon as possible.

“The ‘Monday Before the Masters’ golf tournament is quickly becoming one of our favorite events, as it is a great opportunity to enjoy this great Chattanooga spring weather, network and of course, help raise money to support families facing pediatric cancer,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation Events Coordinator Georgia Moore. “We are grateful to be at the world-renowned Sweetens Cove Golf Club this year, and that we get to experience the brand new Big Bad Breakfast at the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron. It’s going to be a beautiful day with not only some great golf, but delicious food and good people.”

Just minutes away from the greens at Sweetens Cove is the brand-new Big Bad Breakfast at the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron, where the lunch reception will be provided for all participants between flights.

Awards for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams of each flight will be presented, as well as awards for any “hole-in-one” shooters. Prizes will be awarded for putting contest winners, longest driver and closest-to-hole drivers. The winning foursome between the two flights will receive gift cards for their custom green Masters jackets from Yacoubian Tailors.

The “Monday Before the Masters” tournament will feature added fun with golf games and mulligan sales for teams that would like to enhance their experience. The Foundation will also host a silent auction with a variety of signature items donated from local Chattanooga businesses. Children who receive services at the Foundation will be present to meet and greet the golfers before they play. Guests are welcome, and walker tickets are available to purchase for those who want to enjoy the fun without playing.

The second annual “Monday Before the Masters” is sponsored by Lodge Cast Iron. Other sponsors include Shaw Inc, LPGA, Brewer Media, Chattanooga City Lifestyle, CityScope Magazine and HealthScope magazine. Businesses, individuals and companies are still encouraged to sponsor the tournament. Sponsorship options are still available in a variety of levels from $500 to $20,000. If you are interested in sponsoring, contact Melanie Hammontree at melanie@hatcherfoundation.org.

All proceeds will go directly to the Austin Hatcher Foundation in their mission to erase the side effects of pediatric cancer and optimize quality of life through essential specialized intervention beginning at the time of a child’s diagnosis and continuing through survivorship. Families of the foundation are provided with services such as Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy, Occupational Therapy, NeuroPsych Testing, Family Programs, and more at absolutely no cost to them.

To register a foursome, sponsor the event, or learn more about the “Masters - in - your - backyard” experience, visit https://www.hatcherfoundation.org/golf.