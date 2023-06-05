Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2023 Connects Community With Entertainment, Food, Crafts, Games

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners cordially invites the community to celebrate America’s Independence at the 2023 Catoosa County Fireworks Fest on Saturday, July 1 at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.

Now in its fourth year, the Catoosa County Fireworks Fest will include live music, a variety of food, treats, and non-alcoholic drinks for purchase, children’s activities, games, and an indoor craft/makers market at The Colonnade (next to the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater).

There is no admission fee, and parking will be provided in designated areas of the Benton Place Campus next to The Colonnade. Catoosa Trans-Aid will provide free shuttle service to and from the CHI Memorial Parkway parking lot at 4700 Battlefield Parkway.

The festivities will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the crafts/makers market inside The Colonnade. The outdoor celebration begins at 5:00 p.m. with a variety of food and treats, children’s activities, and games.

The band “Burn the Treaty” will kick-off live music performances on the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater stage at 6:15 p.m., followed by “Moon Juice” at 7:15 p.m., and “Love, Peace & Happiness” at 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will be held on Sunday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

“I encourage our neighbors to come and enjoy a memorable evening celebrating our freedom, independence, and sense of community that we share,” said Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry C. Black. “Thanks to the hard work of Catoosa County Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Trans-Aid, and first responder teams, the Catoosa County Fireworks Fest has grown to be one of the premier Independence Day celebrations in the region.”

Updates and information about Catoosa County Fireworks Fest will be posted on Catoosa County Government’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.