Chattanooga Fashion Expo Returns For A Third Fashionable Year November 17-18

The Chattanooga Fashion Expo’s third annual fashion extravaganza, presented by 4FC Productions, will be held November 17-18 in and around Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Fashion Expo provides a runway platform, education, mentorship and networking for creatives in the fashion industry and related fields.

This year they’re showcasing designers from Chattanooga, Knoxville, Atlanta, Nashville, Savannah, Augusta, Montgomery, and more.

"For the past few years we’ve been intent on setting fire to the fashion industry in the Southeast through CFE. Runway is only a part of what we're doing," says Creative Producer Shanna Forrestall. "We also provide incredible educational and networking opportunities with fashion leaders from around the country."

On Friday they are hosting a full day of no-cost education at the Edney by industry professionals, followed by a networking night with an industry panel at the new Sleepyhead coffee location.

Then Saturday brings the signature event: an over four hour expo at MAC Avenue with non-stop runway, curated shopping, food, drinks and more, followed by a sizzling after party curated by Chef Jaguar Rotan at Walden Peak Farm.

Learn more at www.ChattanoogaFashionExpo.com.