Chattanooga Gears Up For MLB's Pitch, Hit, And Run Extravaganza

This weekend, the heart of Chattanooga will echo with the cheers and excitement of young baseball enthusiasts as Major League Baseball's Pitch, Hit, and Run competition descends upon McCallie.

The event, scheduled for 2 o'clock this Sunday, promises an afternoon of skill, passion, and the pure joy of America's favorite pastime.

What sets this competition apart is its inclusivity – it's free for everyone aged 7 to 14 who dreams of stepping onto the diamond and showcasing their talents. The age cut-off, is set for November 15, 2024. The event is not just an enjoyable competition; it's a vital part of MLB's youth initiative, aiming to foster a love for baseball and encourage young talent nationwide.

Participants will engage in three fundamental aspects of the game, each contributing to their overall score. First up is accuracy, as competitors showcase their precision by throwing to a target. The running segment, a timed 90-foot sprint, tests their speed and agility. Finally, the hitting portion measures the power and distance of their swings. It's a comprehensive test of skill that brings out the best in every participant.

This year's competition brings more than just local glory – winners from each age group will have the chance to progress to a regional competition. The stakes are high, as triumph at the regional level opens the door to the national stage, with the grand finale set to coincide with the 2024 World Series. The prospect of young talents making their mark on the national stage adds an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling event.

In anticipation of this grand spectacle, David Eastman, co-founder of the Chattanooga Baseball Club and McCallie Middle School Baseball coach, shared insights about the event on "The Word With G" earlier this week, in a conversation with Greg Larnerd. Their discussion provides a sneak peek into the excitement of this baseball extravaganza. you can listen to that conversation here.

As the city eagerly awaits the crack of the bat and the cheers of victory, Chattanooga is poised to prove that it is not only a hub for baseball enthusiasts but also a breeding ground for the next generation of baseball stars. The Pitch, Hit, and Run competition at McCallie this weekend is not just a competition; it's a celebration of the sport, the community, and the boundless potential of young athletes.

To sign up for the competition visit Chattanoogabaseballclub.org