Chattanooga Market Returns For Their 22nd Season The Weekend Of April 29-30

Chattanooga’s most beloved farmers and artists market opens for the season on April 29th and 30th - just as spring has begun.

It’s a weekend locals look forward to each year, a sign that warmer weather and fun events are just around the corner. The Chattanooga Market is a Sunday routine for many, a day they can gather for lunch, meet friends, shop for local farm fresh produce and enjoy live music. Many come for a family outing after church, while others enjoy a day date for all things “Sunday Funday.”

Each Sunday features a new theme or event, so there’s always a new reason to see what is going on down at the Chattanooga Market. And, for the annual opening, the hours are extended to include both Saturday (10am-5pm) and Sunday (11am - 4pm).

“It’s exciting to launch Market season with more momentum and quality farms, foods and artisans than ever," says Executive Director Chris Thomas. "The reintroduction of themed events last season was a major recovery milestone, and for the first time since the health crisis we are actively accepting new vendors with some terrific products and concepts.”

The Market is best known for its producer-only platform—where patrons can buy directly from farmers and artists and support them here, locally. Regular vendors are farms, food artisans, crafters, artists, woodworkers, horticulturists, jewelers and other artisans. The vendors have all been carefully vetted to ensure authenticity.

“Several new farms are also joining us, one of which has planted over 100,000 strawberry plants to help prepare for our busy Spring season,” Thomas added. "This is going to be a very exciting season."

What’s new for 2023? A few new events, as well as the most popular ones will return. New this year will be Market Baketacular, Market Karaoke and a Smart is Cool day. High on everyone’s “must attend” list continues to be Street Food Festival, Ice Cream Social, FiveStar Food Fight, Scenic City Wings, and Chattanooga Oktoberfest®.

Live music Opening Weekend on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

The full calendar can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.