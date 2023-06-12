Chattanooga Market To Celebrate Father's Day With Blues And Brews

The Chattanooga Market will be ready for families this Sunday with a Dad’s Day tradition…cold, local brews and live music.

While the temps heat up, there’s something special about an ice cold beverage while listening to blues music. This Sunday boasts Graysin Slade and then Rick Rushing, live at 2pm on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage.

And, it’s peak produce season with corn, tomatoes, okra, beans, squashes and so many other veggies. The Market makes it easy to shop for a Sunday night Father’s Day meal with fresh cuts of meat (Meyers Beef Farm, Barton Creek, Cove Creek, Bakers Family Pastures), seafood (Reel ‘Em In) and fresh baked breads (Bluff View Bakery, Honey Seed and others).

If BBQ is his “thing”, there are several sauce makers to deliver just the right amount of sweet or spicy (Hoff and Pepper, Ferguson Pickles and Sauces, Lucky Cajun). The food trucks continue to come by the dozens. Dad will enjoy eating a nice big, juicy burger (Johnny Poppers), tacos (I Love Tacos), BBQ (Dad’s BBQ), with several other choices while visiting Chattanooga Market.

And as for the music, Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers are a blues-based trio out of the Scenic City. This trio harnesses the key elements of Blues, Jazz, Rock and Rhythm to create a synergy that lifts audiences to new heights of musical consciousness. Rick Rushing, a native of Cincinnati Ohio, is the band leader, vocalist and guitarist. Rick is kin to the legendary Jimmy Rushing, the American Blues Shouter and vocalist for the Count Basie Big Band.

Rick can flat out play the guitar and is the main songwriter for the band. No live Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers show is ever the same, with tight original music.