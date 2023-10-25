Chattanooga’s Fall Family Fest Block Party Set For Saturday, October 28

The City of Chattanooga and sponsoring organizations are excited to announce that the Fall Family Fest Block Party is back for another year of family fun and excitement.

This year’s event will happen on Saturday, October 28th, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 5704 Marlin Road in Chattanooga.

Bring your family and friends, and join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, activities, music, giveaways for all ages, and more. Key highlights of the event include:

Trunk or Treat: Bring your best Halloween costumes and join the festive trunk or treat activity.

Food Trucks: Savor delicious offerings from a variety of food trucks.

Photo Booth: Capture memories with your loved ones in our photo booth.

Business Expo: Connect with over 50 local businesses and explore their offerings.

Bounce Houses: Fun-filled inflatable bouncy houses for the kids.

Face Painting: Let your creative side shine with face painting.

Petting Zoo: Interact with adorable animals at the petting zoo.

Video Game Truck: Gamers, this one's for you!

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win round-trip airfare for two, courtesy of the Chattanooga Airport. Don't miss out on this fantastic community event that brings families and businesses together.

Please contact Chris Sands at ccsands@chattanooga.gov with any questions. Partners include: the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Community Health, Hamilton Life, Kitchen Incubator, and more.