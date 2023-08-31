Chattanooga’s Nationally Ranked Haunted Attraction Dread Hallow Returns Beginning September 30

Chattanooga’s award-winning haunted attraction Dread Hallow returns this fall with all new terrifying sets, storylines, and scares.

Opening night is September 30. The haunted house and escape rooms run every Thursday through Sunday in October and on Halloween night.

Dread Hollow’s 2023 theme, Camp Dread, deepens the cursed town’s notoriety for unsettling events and unexplainable horrors. Upon entering the indoor, 25,000+ square foot attraction, visitors are transported to a realm where dark deeds in the shadows and gruesome horrors behind closed doors feed an unquenchable yearning for blood.

Journey through the secretive Cerberus Society cryptic mansion during the corpse viewing of their recently deceased leader. Tour Grimsby’s Slaughterhouse, famous for utilizing fresh kills, exotic meats and ghastly recipes to feed Dread Hollow residents. Trek through twisted Camp Dread, deep in Dread Hollow’s secluded forest, where campers become eternal residents or simply disappear.

“This year, we have gone the extra mile in redesigning our sets, costumes, and storylines,” says Todd Patton, co-creator of Dread Hollow. “From the gore in Grimsby’s slaughterhouse to the bloodcurdling screams coming from Camp Dread, haunt fans should start preparing themselves for their most horrific Dread Hollow experience yet.”

“Girls Night Out and Date Night are one-of-a-kind events that give fans and newcomers alike a unique and festive way to experience Dread Hollow,” shares Reneese Pope, Manager of Events and Facility Rentals at Ruby Falls. “These events feature brand-new activities in the R.I.P. lounge, special character meet-and-greets, and delightfully spooky treats.”

Award-winning Dread Hollow is widely recognized as a top haunt in the country. Scurryface.com ranked Dread Hollow as a Top 10 Haunt in the Nation since 2017, HauntWorld.com ranks it as one of the World’s Scariest Haunted Houses, and the Southeast Tourism Society selected it as a Top 20 Event.

Dread Hollow haunted house experiences and escape rooms are intense, often loud, and graphic. Parental discretion advised for anyone under the age of 12.

Visit www.dreadhollow.com for tickets and event details.