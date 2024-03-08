East Ridge To Host National Women’s History Month Celebration This Saturday

The City of East Ridge is inviting the community to their 2nd annual National Women’s History Month Celebration on Saturday, March 9th.

Women’s History Month is a celebration of the often-overlooked women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987.

The Celebration event will be held from 12pm until 4pm at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend. A special coloring area will be provided for the children attending.

More than 15+ vendors will be providing information on various local women’s services along with those offering unique local products for sale. Each person attending will receive a ticket for a raffle to be held at the end of the event that will feature products from local businesses.

Hannah Spear, East Ridge Community Center Supervisor, says “we are excited to host the 2nd annual Women’s History Celebration. The impact and response from last year’s event exceeded our expectations and we are so glad to have a community that supports events like this.”

In addition, the City of East Ridge would like to thank local women owned businesses for participating in an event where we can learn what women provide for their communities. We believe East Ridge will continue to move forward as the community persists in recognizing how amazing the women in our area are.

For more information about the National Women’s History Month Celebration, contact Hannah Spear at 423-486-2034 or on East Ridge Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EastRidgeTN.