East Ridge To Host National Women’s History Month Celebration

The City of East Ridge is inviting the community to their National Women’s History Month Celebration on Saturday, March 4th.

Women’s History Month is a celebration of the often-overlooked women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987.

The Celebration event will be held from 12pm until 4pm at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend. A special coloring area will be provided for the children attending.

More than 20+ vendors will be providing information on various local women’s services along with those offering unique local products for sale. Each person attending will receive a ticket for a raffle to be held at the end of the event that will feature products from local businesses.

Hannah Spear, East Ridge Community Center Coordinator, shared one of her favorite quotes by Rupi Kaur that says, “We will all move forward when we recognize how resilient and striking the women around us are.”

When Spear was developing events for March, she remembered Kaur’s quote and wanted to apply it to East Ridge by hosting an event where we can learn what women provide for their communities. She believes East Ridge will continue to move forward as the community persists in recognizing how amazing the women in our area are.

For more information about the National Women’s History Month Celebration, contact Hannah Spear at 423-867-6406 or on East Ridge Facebook at facebook.com/EastRidgeTN.