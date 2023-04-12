Final Weekend At Rock The Riverfront Features Sips Of Latin America, Music & Open Play

Over 25,000 people have attended the Rock the Riverfront festival during the past month on the Chattanooga Green in Downtown Chattanooga.

Residents and visitors of all ages have enjoyed live music, food, art and play on the interactive art installation, Los Trompos. The event will be open for one more final weekend from 8:00am – 8:00pm daily.

The final weekend will feature:

Friday April 14:

“Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ K2 starting from 5pm – 7pm.

Saturday April 15:

Attendees can experience unique flavors through “Sips of Latin America” from 12pm – 4pm.

Participants can purchase a ticket to sample 10 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants and vendors.

Tickets are just $20 and can be purchased online on Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/sips-of-latin-america-tickets-551563189347 or at the event on Saturday.

Music on the main stage by The Essentials from 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Sunday April 15:

Open Play day with artists, food vendors and oversized games.

Artist Vendors, Food Trucks, Bar and oversized games will also be featured on Friday evening from 4pm – 8pm, Saturday all day from 11am – 8pm and Sunday from 11am – 6pm.

Every Wednesday & Thursday, SoundCorps will be hosting Sidewalk Stages featuring a variety of buskers next to Los Trompos. Information about artists and musicians listed above along with any additional performances and musicians added to the event schedule can be found at rivercitycompany.com/rock.

Los Trompos is created by Esrawe + Cadana and Produced by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation & Downtown Detroit Partnership, and is presented in collaboration with Creos.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, The Lyndhurst Foundation, EPB, Kinsey Probasco Hays, TVA, Elliott Davis, Miller & Martin, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Chattanooga Lookouts, Chick-Fil-A, G93.5, Power 94, Tu Radio 92.7, City of Chattanooga, First Horizon Bank, Food City, Steam Logistics, Cempa Community Care, ArtsBuild, Hefferlin + Kronenburg Architects, SmartBank, and The Chattanooga Land Company. Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company.