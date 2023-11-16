Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade Set For Sunday, December 3rd

The City of Soddy-Daisy invites the public to come and enjoy one of the holiday season’s favorite traditions as their annual spectacular Christmas Parade kicks off on Sunday, December 3rd.

Over the years, hundreds of families have joined together on the first Sunday in December to watch the highly anticipated Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at 2:00pm and travel its traditional route on Dayton Pike from Harrison Lane to Sequoyah Road. Numerous floats will be featured along with marching bands, dancers, decorated vehicles, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Floats created by area churches, local businesses, and individual groups will compete for first place trophies in each respective category. To be eligible for judging, an American flag will need to be displayed on the float.

To assure the parade runs flawlessly, volunteers from the local Vietnam Veterans of America arrive early on the morning of the parade. The volunteers make sure everything is in place and organize the order of the floats, bands, and all the participants.

“We are truly happy to host one of the biggest attractions we have for our citizens and the whole community that make up the great City of Soddy-Daisy,” said Robert Cothran, President VVA 942, one of the parade’s lead organizers.

The entry deadline for the Christmas Parade is Monday, November 27th. Applications are available at Soddy-Daisy City Hall or on Soddy-Daisy’s website at www.soddy-daisy.org or at the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 942 website at www.vva942.com.

For further information, contact Robert Cothran at 423-718-1735.