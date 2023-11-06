Red Bank, Collegedale Get Ready For The Holiday Season With Christmas Festivals

The City of Red Bank is excited to announce that their annual Christmas Parade and Festival will be held on Friday, December 1st.

The festival will be held at the Red Bank City Park. While the DJ fills the air with Christmas music, participants can shop the 40+ local vendors along with enjoying multiple food trucks and a beer garden. In addition to the corn hole boards, ladder ball, and giant Jenga, Haulin Axe will be on site with their mobile axe throwing trailer. Participants must be 13 or older with a parent or guardian and fill out a waiver.

The festival will begin at 4:00 pm and end at 9:00 pm. At 7:00 pm, the Christmas Parade will start its procession beginning at East Leawood Avenue and end at Unaka Street. Total Wrestling Entertainment will return this year to serve as the official emcee for the parade.

Twice an hour leading up to the parade, three different dance groups will entertain the crowd. Participants will also enjoy performances by the Red Bank Cheerleaders, a Karate demo by Ultimate Success Karate, a wrestling performance by TWE, and a local choir singing carols right before the parade begins.

Kids will enjoy meeting Buddy the Elf, Anna & Elsa, talking to Santa Claus, getting their face painted, a balloon artist, playing in the bouncy house and many more activities. All activities are free for participants.

“Red Bank invites everyone to come join the holiday cheer at this year’s Christmas Parade and Festival,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Parks, Trails, & Recreation Manager for Red Bank. “We are very excited about our vendors, the nine food trucks, our beer wonderland, and fun free activities for both children and adults. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there to take wish lists and pictures with the children before and after the parade. This year the DJ and the beer tent will keep the festivities going until 9pm. The city is so excited with the amount of parade applicants and promises this year's parade will be one you do not want to miss.”

2023 Christmas in Collegedale - 1

The City of Collegedale’s Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to their holiday tradition, “Christmas in Collegedale.”

Join in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with friends and neighbors at the 2nd Annual “Christmas in Collegedale” event scheduled for Sunday, December 3rd.

The Commons in Collegedale will come alive with holiday festivities from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, and will feature local talent and community-based businesses.

“Christmas in Collegedale” is a city-wide event and will be a festive showcase of our small-town community groups. The event will feature food trucks, pictures with Santa, a canned food drive by Collegedale Police Department, and much more. Guests are encouraged to stay for the special tree lighting ceremony beginning at 6:30pm.

Founders Hall will be filled with holiday music from performances led by kids young and old. Inside you can sit by the crackling fireplace and enjoy the sounds of the season. In Chestnut Hall, Santa will be taking a break from the North Pole for Christmas photos with all the good boys and girls- and even adults can visit with him. Stay warm and tease your taste buds with food and hot drinks from local vendors. Children of all ages can try their luck at yard games and activities provided by local businesses.