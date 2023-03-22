Rock the Riverfront Continues This Weekend With Get Up & Move Events

Despite the chilly weather, Rock the Riverfront opening weekend welcomed over 3500 people to the Riverfront District in Downtown Chattanooga.

Rock the Riverfront continues for the second weekend with more fun for the entire family. Los Trompos will be open for public to play for free every day from 8:00am – 8:00pm.

The second weekend themed “Get Up & Move” will feature:

Friday March 24:

Music by DJ Kris Kash from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.

Saturday March 25: “Get Up & Move” a series of dance and fitness classes:

11am – 12:00pm: Yoga with Anthony Prince

12:30pm – 1:30pm Latin Dance with Gisela Bellina

2:00pm – 3:00pm: Traditional Latin American Dances with Grupo Folklorico

3:30pm – 4:30pm: Hip Hop 101: Pop & Lock with Kunstruct

5:00pm – 6:00pm: Salsa & Bachata with G2G Salsa

6:30pm – 7:30pm: Capoeira with Capoeira Chattanooga

Sunday March 26:

Open Play Day

Artist Vendors, Food Trucks, Bar and oversized games will also be featured on Friday evenings from 4pm – 8pm, Saturday all day from 11am – 8pm and Sunday from 11am – 6pm.

The following weekend entertainment lineup is:

Friday March 31: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Tony Dub starting at 5:00pm

Friday March 31: "Friday Fun" featuring music by DJ Tony Dub starting at 5:00pm

Saturday April 1: 2nd Annual Light Up Chatt Lantern Parade and music on the main stage by La Rumba. People are encouraged to attend a lantern making class with Playful Evolving Monsters and then participate in the parade. RSVP on their website: playfulevolvingmonsters.com/our-calendar

Friday April 7: "Friday Fun" featuring music by DJ Flow Eazy starting at 5pm.

Saturday April 8: Gospel & Jazz Music with daytime performance by Dexter Bell & Friends along with Swayyvo in the evening. An Easter Egg hunt will take place on the Chattanooga Green as well!

Friday April 14: "Friday Fun" featuring music by DJ K2 starting at 5pm.

Saturday April 15: Experience unique flavors through "Sips of Latin America". Participants can purchase a ticket to sample 10 – 15 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants and vendors. Music on the main stage by The Essentials.

Every Wednesday & Thursday, SoundCorps will be hosting Sidewalk Stages featuring a variety of buskers next to Los Trompos. Information about artists and musicians listed above along with any additional performances and musicians added to the event schedule can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock.

“We were delighted at the turnout for opening weekend at Rock the Riverfront! Thousands of people of all ages were able to play together. With the opening of the new exhibit “Ridges to Rivers” at the Tennessee Aquarium and new additions opening at the Creative Discovery Museum, families can create an entire day of fun for the whole family,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “Local businesses in the Riverfront District also had an incredible weekend. The local artist and food vendors set up at Rock the Riverfront saw over $27,000 in sales in just the three days. We appreciate everyone coming out and supporting our local, small businesses!”

River City Company is also seeking Hospitality Host volunteers for the event. For more information and to sign up, visit: https://www.ihelpchattanooga.org/need/detail/?need_id=777644

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day March 17 – April 16 from 8:00am – 8:00pm. Los Trompos is created by Esrawe + Cadana and Produced by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation & Downtown Detroit Partnership, and is presented in collaboration with Creos.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, The Lyndhurst Foundation, EPB, Kinsey Probasco Hays, TVA, Elliott Davis, Miller & Martin, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Chattanooga Lookouts, Chick-Fil-A, G93.5, Power 94, Tu Radio 92.7, City of Chattanooga, First Horizon Bank, Food City, Steam Logistics, Cempa Community Care, ArtsBuild, Hefferlin + Kronenburg Architects, SmartBank, and The Chattanooga Land Company. Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company.