Scenic City Fall Showcase Welcomes Over 500 Softball Teams To The Region This Weekend

Connect Sports Events, based in Chattanooga, will produce the largest fall fastpitch softball tournament in the country this weekend, called the Scenic City Fall Showcase.

The upcoming tournament will be spread throughout Cleveland, Chattanooga, East Ridge, Tennessee and into Dalton, Georgia. In 2022, over 450 out-of-town teams with over 13,000 people descended on the Chattanooga region to play select softball in front of 400+ college softball coaches.

Chattanooga has so many major metro areas and colleges within a 7 hr drive, that the location of this event attracts many College Coaches to attend, recruit, and enjoy all that the city has to offer.

“Softball is a proven sport that drives tourism! The Scenic City Fall Showcase this weekend will generate an overall estimated economic impact exceeding $7 million.”, says Tim Morgan, Chief Sports Officer of Chattanooga Sports.

Connect Sports’ Executive Director Jill Crawford Higdon says, “For many of these players and college coaches, Scenic City is their pinnacle event, both in the fall and the summer. They fly and drive to our city for the softball, but they come back each year for Chattanooga and our surrounding towns’ incredible hospitality. I’m so proud of what we have built in the city that I call home.”

14 & under through 18 & under fastpitch softball girls’ teams from 32 states primarily come to the scenic city to be recruited by college coaches, but also to compete against some of the top teams in the United States. The Chattanooga region is the perfect host with the numerous high-quality softball complexes and its reputation as one of the nation’s top outdoor tourism destinations.

Greta Hayes, Director of Recreation at Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors says, “Our unique collaboration with multiple community partners positions Chattanooga to maximize the use of our championship facilities and drive the economic return through softball. We always look forward to annually hosting the Scenic City Fall Showcase!”

“Dalton-Whitfield looks forward to welcoming the teams with Connect Sports’ Scenic City fastpitch softball tournament. This continued relationship is invaluable for the Dalton-Whitfield community, for it provides an economic impact by the way of the visitors brought in with these teams,” said Margaret Thigpen, Director of Tourism for Dalton-Whitfield.

“The City of East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department is excited to host the Scenic City Fall Showcase again at Camp Jordan this fall. Each year, this showcase brings in some of the top girls’ softball teams from around the area," Shawnna Skiles, the City of East Ridge’s Parks and Recreation Director stated.

"Meeting these families each year, while working in the park, makes the event even more special to us at East Ridge. Connect Sports is one of the largest organizations in the world that is focused on growing the game of softball and we, at East Ridge Parks and Recreation, are glad to call them a great partner within the softball community.’

“They always put on a great tournament, and it allows us to showcase all the things that Bradley County and Cleveland city have to offer”, said Andy Lockhart, the Director of Bradley County Parks and Recreation.