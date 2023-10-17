Smart Is Cool At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market will be host to many local STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) organizations in celebration of national “Smart is Cool” day.

The Market will host several outside organizations wanting to engage with the community, in support of the national day. These organizations have some amazing hands-on experiences planned for students and families this Sunday.

Patrons will be able to explore the skies with The Barnard Astronomical Society’s solar telescope and learn about UTC’s Clarence T. Jones Observatory, a free local attraction.

Kids can stop by the UTC Geology Department booth to decorate their own pet rock while learning about local rocks, minerals, and fossils.

The Racing Mocs, Flying Mocs, and Rocket Mocs from the UTC College of Engineering and Computer Science Department will showcase their respective Baja racing off road vehicle, fixed wing aircraft, and rocket before their annual competition.

Students can participate in activities with the Creative Discovery Museum, the Chattanooga area’s pioneering leader in igniting children’s passion for learning through play.

The American Chemical Society will be conducting hands on chemistry experiments where kids can learn how chemistry is impacting lives.

Chattanooga State Community College Nursing and Allied Health will have booths for interactive activities with the Physical Therapist Assistant, Dental Hygiene, Radiologic Technology, and Pharmacy Technology programs.

And for a special treat, Chattanooga Market will host NASA . In their effort to encourage students to STEM exploration, they will be giving away copies of their exciting graphic children’s novel entitled, “First Woman—NASA’s Promise For Humanity.”

Plus, live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage is Nina Ricci at 12:30 pm followed by Bryan Bielanski at 2:00 pm

The Chattanooga Market is held at the First Horizon Pavilion on the Southside from 11am to 4pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.ChattanoogaMarket.com