The Family Friendly Not-So-Scary Haunted Market Comes To The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market will be celebrating Halloween with trick-or-treating and a costume parade for all ages.

Market vendors enjoy this day each year and participate by giving out candy treats and ooh-ing and aah-ing over kiddos that stop by their booths in costume. The much anticipated costume parade has grown each year with kids enjoying their moment on the stage that ends with a treat.

The parade will take place at 1:30 pm at the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage.

Fall produce is in abundance, including butternut squash and other fall squashes. It’s a good time to begin canning and jarring as the produce season winds down in coming weeks. With four weeks left in the Chattanooga Market outdoor season, many vendors are beginning to prepare for the holidays with fall decorations and gift ideas.

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle stage this Sunday from 12:30-3pm is the Scarlett Love Conspiracy.

The Chattanooga River Market is winding down for the season with the final Market taking place Saturday, November 4th during the annual Head of the Hooch event from 10am-5pm. Held along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, around two dozen food artisans and crafters will be set up for the final two Saturdays on October 28th and November 4th. This Market will return during the spring break season in 2024.