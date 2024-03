× Expand Designed By Julia Bates .13 Week Greif Counseling Program 2024

Beginning on Saturday, March 9, 2024, Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church of Greater Chattanooga will host a 13 Week Grief Counseling Program with guest speaker Rev. Elton Young. Start time is 11:30 AM, and registration fee is $15. For more information, send email to : greater2dmissionary@yahoo.com