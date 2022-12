× Expand 7 Bridges/The GEM Theatre 7 Bridges

Fans of The Eagles have an opportunity to hear their favorite songs live when 7 Bridges returns to The GEM on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30pm. Performing hit after hit singles, 7 Bridges authentically recreates the experience of an Eagles concert. Tickets are $39.50 - $45; reserved seating available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.