Battle Below the Clouds

to

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

The friendliest BBQ competition in the South returns to Ruby Falls Sat. April 22!

~

Live bluegrass music, BBQ for purchase, kid’s activities, prizes, & giveaways.

FREE admission for spectators!

Amateur grillers & smokers compete for bragging rights as the best backyard cook at the 7th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook-off.

Independent judges select the Best Pulled Pork, Best Ribs, Best Wings & Grand Champion.

~

This event raises funds to provide year-round fun activities for kids with cancer & their families through the Lana’s Love Foundation.

Info

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
423-269-6127
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Battle Below the Clouds - 2023-04-22 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Battle Below the Clouds - 2023-04-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Battle Below the Clouds - 2023-04-22 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Battle Below the Clouds - 2023-04-22 08:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

EPB Community Spotlight