× Expand Ruby Falls The friendliest barbecue competition in the south!

The friendliest BBQ competition in the South returns to Ruby Falls Sat. April 22!

~

Live bluegrass music, BBQ for purchase, kid’s activities, prizes, & giveaways.

FREE admission for spectators!

Amateur grillers & smokers compete for bragging rights as the best backyard cook at the 7th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook-off.

Independent judges select the Best Pulled Pork, Best Ribs, Best Wings & Grand Champion.

~

This event raises funds to provide year-round fun activities for kids with cancer & their families through the Lana’s Love Foundation.