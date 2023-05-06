Beg I Salsa Dance Course- SATURDAYS

× Expand G2G Salsa Make new friends while learning to dance! No partner or experience required!

*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot*

BEG SALSA DANCE COURSE: SATURDAYS

Start: 5/6/23-5/20/23

Every Saturday from 11:30am-1pm

3 Classes Total

COST: (3 CLASSES, 90Min Each)

$120 - Couples

$65 - Individual

*No drop ins allowed*