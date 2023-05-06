Beg I Salsa Dance Course- SATURDAYS

G2G Salsa
Make new friends while learning to dance! No partner or experience required!
*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***
G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!
*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot*
BEG SALSA DANCE COURSE: SATURDAYS
Start: 5/6/23-5/20/23
Every Saturday from 11:30am-1pm
3 Classes Total
COST: (3 CLASSES, 90Min Each)
$120 - Couples
$65 - Individual
*No drop ins allowed*