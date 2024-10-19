× Expand BIG/GUN/The GEM Theatre BIG/GUN

Get ready to experience the legendary music of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time when BIG/GUN: A Tribute to AC/DC returns to The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30pm. The Knoxville-based musicians have been performing for over 20 years and have created an authenticity that transports the audience back to AC/DC’s early shows. Tickets are $40-$56; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 706-625-3132.