Join us in Chattanooga for our Bread to Tap event, featuring a specialty craft beer made from locally sourced bread, food, and live music. Chef Ocia Hartley will be on site doing a food demo, creating sweet and savory treats using stale bread from Niedlov’s.

We will be collecting food donations which will go to the Chattanooga Community Fridge, who will also be on site to answer questions about other items besides non-perishables they accept.

Participating organizations: Feathers and Fruit, NewTerra Compost, Chattanooga Food Center, Chattanooga Community Fridge, Chef Ocia Hartley

10% of Wanderlinger sales will go to the Chattanooga Food Center.

