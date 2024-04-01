HOW CHAKRA KNOWLEDGE & INTEGRATION EMPOWERS YOUR HEALING - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Canva energy

Since the beginning of time, once created, we are in a continuous cycle of giving and receiving energy until we expire. This harmonic balance of give and take happens with every single person, object, event, place, and experience we encounter in our lives.

Chakras (core energy centers) are responsible for the interpretation of information exchanged through us and the universe. Once these centers are activated with the intention to heal and expand, there is no stopping you!

Explore a deeper way of connecting to yourself.

Allow yourself to be empowered by the magic you hold within. You have the power to heal! Take control of your healing abilities by understanding how to wield them through the knowledge of how your chakras work and support you physically, mentally, emotionally, and even financially.

You are an energy manipulator and it is time for you to FLEX THAT POWER!

About the teacher:

Nicole "Nikki'" Hall, is an Energy Healer, Dowsing Practitioner, Certified Holistic Life Coach, and founder of Naturally Just Nikki Holistic Coaching & Wellness, a community with immense love and respect for all aspects of self-love and true natural healing. Specializing in self-remembrance and spiritual wellness, Nikki is passionate about encouraging all to seek and understand their most authentic selves. Her greatest passion lies in serving the deep feelers and sensitive people who experience overwhelm due to their inability to understand their sensitivity as a gift.

Incorporating the wisdom attained through her 12-year experience in physical therapy and her gifts as a clairsentient healer, Nikki considers her unique brand of energy healing as "healping" which simply means helping others heal themselves. This stems from the understanding of our powerful innate human ability to self-heal where her intention is to support others in connecting the limitations of their physical & functional lives, to their perceived limitation in self-belief of their own power. Her various methods include holistic education, reiki, meditation, sensory development and more. As a dowsing practitioner, Nikki is able to help neutralize and transform low-vibrational facets of your experience that no longer serve into your most optimal place of balance and alignment for your current space in time, also benefiting your future.

As a trained Coach in the Positive Intelligence community, Nikki is of the belief that we have the ability to enhance our lives from the determination of how we self-sabotage and how we have the ability to self-correct through self-grace and understanding. Through assistance with identifying strengths and the over-abuse of them, Nikki aspires to simply be a resource in you setting goals, implementing changes, overcoming obstacles, and finding harmony in being ​Naturally Just You.