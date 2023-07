× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves Pre-Match Live Music at CHI Memorial Stadium

Come out July 29th to CHI Memorial Stadium for pre-match live music by Lilac Line and the return of Cardiac Punch as the Red Wolves take on North Carolina FC! We will also be offering $5 margaritas located at the Howl Bar and $1 hot dogs presented by Outlaw Mile HI Light Beer. Dale Lobos!