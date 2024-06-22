Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival

to

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Cool down with the Summer’s hottest sips at Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival! At #ChattSummerCocktailFest distillers mix up their best summer-inspired signature cocktails! In addition to 12 cocktail samples, attendees can purchase local, tasty eats, enjoy a photo booth on-site to capture all the magic, dance the night away with the help of the DJ, and more! This event benefits Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts!

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
