Choirs Concert at Southern Adventist University

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern's School of Music choirs, conducted by Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, will present their final sacred concert featuring favorite pieces from the year on Saturday, April 27, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The program will include highlights from the repertoire I Cantori has prepared for their concert tour to Spain. This event is free and open to the community. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

