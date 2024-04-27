Choirs Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer School of Music Choirs

Southern's School of Music choirs, conducted by Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, will present their final sacred concert featuring favorite pieces from the year on Saturday, April 27, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The program will include highlights from the repertoire I Cantori has prepared for their concert tour to Spain. This event is free and open to the community. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.