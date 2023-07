× Expand ClearStory Arts 2 Year Show (TFP) (1600 × 900 px) - 1 ClearStory Arts Two Year Anniversary Artwork Exhibition

Join ClearStory Artists to celebrate two years of being together. Featuring artwork from many of our Studio and Workspace Artists, including Meredith Olinger, Diane Yu, the August Sisters, and more!

It will be a huge celebration in conjunction with First Friday, and on display until Saturday, August 26.