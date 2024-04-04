HOW TO DEVELOP STRONG INTENTIONS FOR DAILY LIFE - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Sixteen Miles Out on Unsplash Photo by Sixteen Miles Out on Unsplash

Often these intentions go against what we want to create. Sometimes we think we can say it once or do a ritual and that will do the trick but is it enough? Not really!

This class will teach you how to develop strong intentions in spells, meditation, journeying and everyday life.

This class gets to the heart of the matter. What is magic in manifesting anything? Come find out and become the master manifester.

About the instructor:

Alena Chapman, a Mystic and your guide on the journey of ascension, has spent her life successfully assisting hundreds in unlocking their true inner selves and cultivating joyous, fulfilling lives by tapping into the authentic gifts of their Soul. Alena seamlessly blends ancient spiritual wisdom of the Universe with modern scientific research of Quantum Physics, bringing clarity, ease, and a deeper understanding to navigate beyond the confines of inner criticism and toxic relationships, and ascend to activating our connection to the soul. With over 30 years of continuous study under mentors like Dr. Bob Proctor and Dr. Wayne Dyer, along with Shamans and other fabulous mentors. Alena's international bestselling books, online classes, Mystical Muse podcast, and compassionate approach empower people worldwide to ascend to connect with their inner selves, experience divine wisdom, and journey towards abundance and confidence.