× Expand Chattanooga, TN The Dinner Detective Dinner Detective Interactive True Crime Dinner Show!

Welcome to The Dinner Detective – where a fun night out collides with a thrilling True Crime mystery! Prepare yourself for a night of belly laughs and brain-teasing fun as you dive headfirst into a crime that's as challenging as it is hilarious. But remember, the guilty party could be anywhere - even hiding in plain sight!Beware, the spotlight of suspicion could turn on you at any moment, transforming you into the Prime Suspect! This isn't just dinner; it's a high-stakes game of whodunit where you're at the heart of the action.Since 2004, our unforgettable true crime mystery dinner theatre performances have been thrilling audiences nationwide. Don't just attend a show, live it! Step into the enthralling world of The Dinner Detective, where every meal comes with a side of mystery. Are you ready to crack the case?