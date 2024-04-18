× Expand The Signal The Dip w/ Jeremie Albino performs live at The Signal - Concert Hal

Thu Apr 18 20248:00 PM (Doors 6:30 PM)The Signal - Concert Hall21 Choo Choo AvenueChattanooga, TN 37402$34.43 - $58.64Ages 18+

The DipPop-Soul

Hailing from Seattle, The Dip is an electrifying six-piece ensemble that melds vintage rhythm and blues with classic pop storytelling. Acclaimed by KEXP as “one of the most exciting and joyous acts to emerge in recent years,” the band features frontman Tom Eddy’s compelling vocals over an effortlessly deep pocket and energetic melodies from the three-piece Honeynut Horns. Hard-hitting but sensitive, The Dip draws inspiration from the musical roots of decades prior while sounding undeniably relevant today.

With over 200 million career streams across digital platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, The Dip landed at #1 on Billboard's Current R&B Albums chart with their 2022 Dualtone Records debut Sticking With It. The band has played sold out North American tours and shows internationally including festival performances at Outside Lands, Bonnaroo and Hinterland among others. Additionally, The Dip has opened shows for acclaimed artists such as Lake Street Dive, Black Pumas and Durand Jones & The Indications. Their vibrant live shows solidify their reputation as one of the most engaging acts on the road today.

“Some of the most potent music of their careers” - Seattle Times

"Infectiously thrilling melodies and solid musicianship...The Dip remains a genuinely one of a kind act among its peers, its members’ educated musicianship and nostalgic vision pairing sublimely each time.” - Under the Radar

“Sticking With It by The Dip isn’t just a solid...soul album. It’s also a musical antidepressant with no prescription needed. It is the kind of album you can put on anytime you want to put yourself in a better mood and dance your troubles away.” - Glide Magazine

Jeremie AlbinoAmericana

There’s no counting the worlds Jeremie Albino has travelled to get to where he is today, and no telling which ones he might head to next. Born and raised in the bright and booming metropolis of Toronto, his heart led him out of the city and into Prince Edward County, where country living and a decade of working on farms gave him the time and space to hone his songwriting skills. His music nods to all manner of troubadours who rambled down similar paths throughout history—he nods slyly to the legendary blues singers who inspired him, offers a soft and insightful touch with his folk songs, and stomps and swaggers through soulful rock ‘n’ roll. But Jeremie Albino is a natural and an original, created by an alchemy that favours, above all else, that most mysterious and coveted of qualities: heart.