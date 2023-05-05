EG Vines and Cinco de Mayo

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

EG Vines returns to Wanderlinger Brewing to play songs off their forthcoming album, Dance Moves. And this show is FREE!!

Celebrate Cinco with some $2 tacos, delicious beer and tasty tunes with EG Vines

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
to
