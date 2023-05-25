Exhibit Opening – In Nature's Studio

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Be among the first to see our special exhibition In Nature’s Studio: Two

Centuries of American Landscape Painting at the opening celebration.

Hear a talk from exhibit curator Scott Schweigert and explore the bounty

and beauty of the American landscape from the early nineteenth century

through the late twentieth century. Regular admission applies; members

and youth 17 & under are free.

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading,

Pennsylvania. The exhibition is generously sponsored by Southeastern

Trust Company.

Image: Frederic Edwin Church (American, 1826 – 1900), and DeWitt

Clinton Boutelle (American, 1820 – 1884), Cotopaxi, 1862, oil on canvas,

34 1/2 x 56 inches, Museum Purchase, 1929.32.1. Reading Public

Museum, Re-ading, Pennsylvania.

Info

