Exhibit Opening – In Nature's Studio

Hunter Museum
In Nature's Studio: Exhibition Opening
Be among the first to see our special exhibition In Nature’s Studio: Two
Centuries of American Landscape Painting at the opening celebration.
Hear a talk from exhibit curator Scott Schweigert and explore the bounty
and beauty of the American landscape from the early nineteenth century
through the late twentieth century. Regular admission applies; members
and youth 17 & under are free.
In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading,
Pennsylvania. The exhibition is generously sponsored by Southeastern
Trust Company.
Image: Frederic Edwin Church (American, 1826 – 1900), and DeWitt
Clinton Boutelle (American, 1820 – 1884), Cotopaxi, 1862, oil on canvas,
34 1/2 x 56 inches, Museum Purchase, 1929.32.1. Reading Public
Museum, Re-ading, Pennsylvania.